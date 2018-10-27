Katharine McPhee, 34, announced that she's postponing her 10-date live tour, which was slated for November, to take some much needed vocal rest.

On Oct. 26, the "American Idol" star penned a letter explaining that she'll be spending the next few months in silence to let her vocal cords heal after a grueling four-month run on Broadway in the play "Waitress."

"Hi kids! I've been so looking forward to getting on the road and seeing all your faces for my upcoming tour dates," she wrote on Instagram. "It is with deep regret that I must postpone these live dates until next year. I've been struggling with extreme vocal fatigue these last few weeks following my Broadway run and have been on strict vocal rest for weeks in hopes that I could be ready for this tour come November. But it looks like my body is going to need a little more time."

Katharine revealed that this isn't the first time she's had to deal with a "vocal injury" and knows she'll have to keep her mouth shut -- literally -- in order to heal.

"I'm so sorry," she continued. "It's a frustrating situation to say the least, but not something I haven't been through before. Vocal injuries are a hard thing to explain because this is not an illness. I am able to socialize and live my life, but I have to do it in total silence."

The former "Smash" actress ended her explanation on a positive note, writing, "I promise we will reschedule these dates and I'll be back to myself in a couple weeks. I hope you understand."

She later shared a quote alluding to how she's dealing with the unexpected bump in the road.

"What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it's supposed to be," she reposted.

