Katie Couric honored her late husband on Monday on what would have been their 30th anniversary.

The former "Today" show host posted a series of images with Jay Monahan, who passed away 1998 from colon cancer. He and Katie share two daughters, Carrie and Ellie.

"Dear Jay...It's June 10th 2019 and today would have been our 30th anniversary. I hope you would be proud of the way I've lived my life and know you'd be proud of your girls who have grown into incredible young women," she wrote alongside multiple images from their wedding.

Since Jay's passing, Katie has gone on to remarry, saying "I do" to financier John Molner in 2014.

In her Instagram message, she made reference to her current husband while continuing to speak lovingly about her late husband.

"I think you would like @johnmolner who honors your memory and knows there is room in my heart for you both," she wrote. "With love, me."

She added, "PS I'm glad they didn't let you escape in that last photo! And sorry for the pouffy hat.. I was trying to look 'jaunty.'"

Katie added the hashtags "the navy chapel" and "I carry you in my heart."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Soon, the veteran newswoman will be taking part in another wedding, as she announced in February that her daughter Ellie had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

Katie added that the ring Ellie got, which appears to be a round cut diamond, was quite sentimental, as well.

"She's wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," Katie said, later jokingly adding that she'll be a "monster-in-law."