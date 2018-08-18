Pop icon Katy Perry is finishing up her recent world tour and has marked the occasion with a celebratory planetary-themed tattoo.

In keeping with past traditions, to cap off her latest arena trek, the Witness Tour, Perry, 33, got some new ink inside her right wrist—a space-themed tattoo of Saturn, which she's shared with her over 70 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer captioned the image: "The end of tour tattoo tradition continues with #4 by the gentle precisionist @_dr_woo_ The planet in the middle is Saturn as this journey has taught me many lessons with a few tears along the way BUT I am happy to report a sense of real resilience as we wrap. I share this insignia with 45 other tour mates and moreover an incredible year of memories with over 100 beautiful & kind humans and a numerous amount of gracious attendees #2moretogo #WitnessTheTour #Resilient 👁❤️"

The new tattoo, which she shared from a tour stop in Sydney, Australia, joins previous tour tattoos that reside on her ankles, which include a peppermint, a strawberry and a prism triangle.

The singer also posted a photo of herself receiving the tattoo while in a hotel room, writing, "✨👁God is in the details👁✨"