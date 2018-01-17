Since making it big about a decade ago, Katy Perry has been the subject of hundreds of plastic surgery rumors, but she's now setting the record straight.

"I haven't had any," the "American Idol" judge said in a new interview with Refinery 29. "I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

In addition, the "Swish Swish" singer contends that plastic surgery shouldn't be a taboo thing anyway.

"We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!,' he said. "Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Katy is like anyone else, she likes to look good. But, she's also cognizant of what she's putting in her body that can affect her happiness, too.

"I love food, and sometimes if I'm in a bad mood, all I'll want is the classic ice cream from McDonalds that tastes the same no matter what country you're in," she said. "But that quick dopamine hit that makes you feel good for one second turns on you in the long run. In the past year, I've eaten better than I have ever eaten — less fast food, less sugar — and the sustainability of my body is so much better. My face just glows."