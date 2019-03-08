When Keith Urban released his song "Gemini" almost a year ago there was a lot of eyebrow raising based off the risqué lyrics. Media clamored to try and discover who the song was about.

In a new interview, the country singer solved the mystery: the song, which speaks about a woman being a "maniac in the bed," is about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

"The song is actually about Nicole - and she loves it," Keith told iNews. "It's a fun song. My co-writer Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that's what came out. 'She is Gemini, but she's not a contradiction. She can roll with things.'"

In the song, Keith sings, "She's a maniac in the bed/But a braniac in her head."

Keith has certainly implied in the past that the song is about the actress. Last year he was asked if his wife was in the room when he wrote the song.

"No, that's why I got so intimate, I'm sure," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I was missing her, maybe."

The song, he said, was "very spontaneous."

"When I create, rarely do I have a set idea," he explained. "'Gemini' started with the four of us in that room -- Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Tanit and Julia Michaels and myself. Ian had a cool groove going and I started playing guitar and melody starts coming. Justin and Julia are asking me about Nic, 'Tell us about Nic.' And I said, 'Well, she's a Gemini,' and they're like, 'Ooh.' And Julia starts singing, 'Baby, she's both,' and the song just started to take off from there."