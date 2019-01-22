As far as Kelly Ripa is concerned, Keto can just go away.

The "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host said she could never be committed to the of-the-moment diet even though her husband, Mark Consuelos is dedicated to it.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"My husband has gone full keto, which I don't mind telling you is something I could never do. I just don't have that level of discipline," she told Bon Appétit's Healthyish. "Mark says that I'm carb-o, because I always eat his bun if he gets a burger. And the fries. But you know, I work out, so I feel like I'm allowed. I'm 48, I'm entitled, and I'm eating whatever I want to eat."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly often speaking passionately about her workouts and recently said she has a "Peter Pan" body because it seems to always stay youthful.

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do," she told The Cut earlier this month. "I've never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends."

Still, Kelly watches what she eats, but she doesn't shy away from a cheat snack every now and again.

"Mark and I used to have peanut butter and jelly as a bedtime snack. I'm not sure why. Even as a kid, I didn't really like it, but now here I am. I get ciabatta bread, and now I eat half a sandwich before bed, with chunky Skippy peanut butter or Justin's honey peanut butter and Bonne Maman strawberry or raspberry jam," she told Healthyish. "Here's the thing: I'm 48. These are things at 38 I never would have tainted myself with. But at 48, I'm sort of saying, Who cares? Life is short. Eat the peanut butter and jelly."