No matter what Kelly Ripa does in regards to her workouts, her body always appears to remain young. She's aware of that, and she doesn't particularly mind.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do," she told The Cut. "I've never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends."

The "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host switches it up when the weather warms up.

"In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it's so gorgeous," she said.

In the past, Kelly has spoken about her love of spin classes.

"This is my version of the club," she told Style of Sport in 2016. "It's the only place I feel really comfortable and where I have sort of found my 'tribe' to coin a phrase. You know when you're in the club and the DJ gets to the really good part? You don't just pick up your shoes and go home. You go, 'I just have to get a sip of water and I'll be right back.' And that's what the double is."

Kelly is not without her critics. It seems that every time she posts a photo to Instagram, be it something showing off her body or otherwise, an online troll voices an unsolicited opinion. Kelly, though, is the queen of the clapback.

"I like trolling," she said. "I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do."

In a video posted to Instagram last March, she read a comment from someone who told her she has "too much makeup on, it makes you look like a wax figure."

She replied, "I have on way more makeup than a wax figure. I know, because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds and she doesn't wear this much makeup. But she didn't get to go to the Academy Awards, did she?"