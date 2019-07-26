Kelly Ripa is owning the throwback game.

On Thursday, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host posted an incredible throwback from her childhood, and she's cute as a button as she wears pigtails and a huge smile. A perfectly tied polkadot bow sits atop her head.

"#tbt the 70s," she captioned the snap. "Dance 10 looks 3."

The picture caught fire, and many of Kelly's pals couldn't help but comment.

"10.. 10... always," her husband, Mark Consuelos, smartly wrote.

Jenna Dewan couldn't contain her excitement, writing, "Omgggggg" alongside several heart-eye emojis.

"You have always had greatness in you," chimed in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna.

Andy Cohen's take? "How have you been depriving us of this one????," he questioned.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly, 48, is well known to post throwbacks. Earlier this year her 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, chastised her for sharing a sexy vintage pic with husband Mark Consuelos, 48, on March 15.

"#fbf 2007," Kelly wrote alongside the picture of Mark wrapping his arms around her waist. "Those hands."

Lola was not pleased, writing, "Is the caption necessary," with an added face-palm emoji to show her humiliation.

Kelly's hilarious response to Lola? "Gurl bye!"