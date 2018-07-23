Kendall Jenner and Apple have come to terms in their "Pizza Boys" lawsuit.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Back in April, the reality tv star-turned-model launched a radio show on Apple's Beats 1 called "Pizza Boys" with her friend Daniel Chetrit. However, a man named Robert Karageuzian is the founder of "Pizzaboyzzz," an art collective and online store. He claims to own a trademark for "Pizzaboyzzz," and believed that Kendall's show caused confusion.

On July 23, The Blast obtained a letter to the judge in the case, in which the parties said they had agreed on a settlement.

"We represent Defendants Daniel Chetrit and Kendall Jenner in the above-captioned action," the letter states, "and respectfully submit this letter with consent of Defendant Apple Inc. and Plaintiff Robert Karageuzian. We write to advise the Court that the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle this matter."

No other details were given.

After the initial lawsuit, Kendall and Daniel were sent a cease and desist letter to immediately halt any merchandise sales and advertising of the radio show.

EPISODE 1 LIVE NOW /// LINK IN BIO A post shared by PIZZABOYS (@pizzaboys) on Apr 13, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

In the initial lawsuit, Robert demanded that Kendall and Daniel halt from using the pizza name, and he asked for any money that they had already made.

The Blast noted on Monday that the show only ever recorded one episode.