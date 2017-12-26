Kevin Hart, 38, is totally winning the dad game right now!

When his kids expressed their disappointment in not being able to go to Aspen for the holidays this year, the "Jumanji" actor kicked into "daddy mode" and pulled some major strings to bring the snow to them instead.

Kevin went all out recreating a winter wonderland for his family in sunny Malibu with a log cabin, yard full of snow and even a little Santa's workshop, where he did crafts with the kids.

The picturesque Aspen-in-Malibu scene made for the perfect holiday photo backdrop for his massive family.

Kevin's model wife, Eniko Parrish, 33, also shared a snapshot with his two older children from previous relationships, Hendrix and Heaven, next to a picture-perfect snowman.

"Merry Christmas from the Hart family to yours," she wrote.

While the couple's recent addition, 1-month old baby boy Kenzo, was missing in their snowy photoshoot, he was still all up in the holiday action.

This Christmas was a first for the newborn, who Kevin has admittedly become obsessed with!

#DopePic #MeAndZo #merrychristmas #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

Eniko decided to stand by Kevin after he admitted to having a "bad error in judgment" regarding a sex tape and another woman back in September. He even shared a candid apology to his wife and kids via Instagram regarding the situation.

But, with the joy of their new baby boy and an epic holiday in the books, that all seems to be in the past now.