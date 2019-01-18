Khloe Kardashian woke up like this.

Ever since Khloe welcomed her daughter True last April, she's adjusted a lot of things in her life, and sometimes that means sleeping in her makeup.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

While promoting her new Becca beauty line with BFF Malika Haqq, she told E! News, "[True's] so great and she's such a good baby. But, I did just sleep in my makeup. I'm so militant about beauty routines and cleanliness and hygiene and sleeping in my makeup is just not an option, unless I'm really drunk."

"But on a regular night, you're just so tired. I have slept in my makeup and in the morning said 'You know it doesn't look that bad,' so I might just touch it up and go, which is something that I've never done before," she said. "I've perfected the five-minute makeup. You have to."

While Khloe wasn't allowed to wear makeup until she was was a teenager, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said she probably won't put those same restrictions on True.

"Makeup is supposed to be fun. We're already all beautiful. I think people take [makeup] too seriously or they judge it too harshly," she said. "I wasn't allowed to wear makeup until I was 14. I think it was a blue eye shadow. I don't know why anyone let me do that. So, I think I might steer [True] in the right color direction."

It seems that True already has taken up an interest in beauty products. On Thursday, Khloe shared an image of her little one playing with a hair brush while being surrounded by cosmetics.

"My little Becca Bff approves of mommies and aunties collab with @beccacosmetics," Khloe captioned the snap. "True's Makeup tutorial will be uploaded shortly. Ok calm down, I'm just kidding about the tutorial guys."