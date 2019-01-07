Khloe Kardashian is getting nailed by her fans.

The reality TV star posted a selfie from the car on January 7 that showed her with long merlot-colored fingernails. She probably didn't expect her fans to strike back, wondering how she does motherly duties to her daughter True with those nails.

"How do you change diapers with those talons?," one person commented.

Another jabbed, "Quite clear you never change diapers. TRY doing some thinking."

"How do you not scratch your baby up when you change her diaper?," yet another said. "Every time I have even remotely long nails, I have to cut them almost immediately or my poor babies get scratched."

Some women commented that they, too, have long nails and are able to change their children's diapers without issue.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Khloe has a well-known love of nails and manicures. In 2017, she said on her website that she uses nail strengthener cream to keep her nails healthy and strong.

"I used to use nail oils and cuticle creams, but they did nothing for my nails," she wrote at the time. "I get acrylics a lot - and gel manis, too - so it has to be a really tough formula."