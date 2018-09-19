Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Khloe Kardashian is done dealing with online trolls and racists in regard to her daughter, True Thompson.

On Sept. 18, the reality TV star posted a photo of her and her little one. She captioned it, "My sweet little mama." Those, however, are the only words associated with the post because Khloe disabled the comments.

She posted another image later that same day of herself, but she left the comments on.

The disabling came a week after Kim Kardashian West, Khloe's sister, posted a photo of True with her cousins, Chicago and Stormi. Haters soon began voicing their unsolicited opinions, many of which spewed hateful and even racist remarks about 5-month-old True.

"I hate that True is so dark, the other two are a nice mix," one person tweeted. Another called True "ugly."

"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance?" Khloe retorted. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."

One person even dug up an old conspiracy theory.

"Her daughter is black which proves O.J. Simpson is Khloe's dad," one person said, prompting Khloe to teach the person a lesson in multiracial children.

"I mean... her dad is black silly," she said. "That's why she is black babe."

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Still, many other people came to Khloe and True's defense, calling out the trolls for bashing an infant.

"It's actually so vile seeing what people say about Khloe Kardashians daughter. Imagine receiving racist comments about your own child who is 5 MONTHS old," one person said.

Another added, "The fact that there are people commenting on True Thompson Kardashian, the baby and saying nasty stuff because she's a little darker is ridiculous. She's so cute and she's a baby. Drop the colorism like permanently."