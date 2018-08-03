Adorable! Kim Kardashian West's Instagram feed got a whole lot cuter on Friday, Aug. 3, when she posted a photo of her baby daughter and Khloe Kardashian's baby daughter together.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim captioned the photo of Chicago, 6 months, and True, 3 months.

This isn't the first time that Kim has shared images of the two newborns together. On Khloe's birthday in June, Kim posted a picture of herself with Khloe holding the two girls.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other," she wrote. "I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can't wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

Kim and Khloe's bond seems to be stronger than ever, especially considering they are raising children who are nearly the same age.

"You get so much advice when you're becoming a new mom," Khloe told People magazine. "I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she's not judgmental about any of it. She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that's okay."