Kim Kardashian West's boys are the epitome of brotherly love.

On Saturday, the reality TV star and makeup mogul posted a photo of her 3-year-old son, Saint, cuddling up and pretending taking a nap with his 10-week-old baby brother, Psalm.

"Saint said he's gonna pretend to sleep with his brother. He always wants a pic to capture every moment," Kim captioned the adorable Instagram shot, adding, "You have no idea how sweet my boys are!"

Sal/gio / BACKGRID

Kim has previously shared images of her eldest son sweetly doting on Psalm.

"My boys," she captioned a June 17 snap of Saint admiring his infant brother.

Earlier this week she shared another photo of Saint protecting Psalm, his arm around the newest family addition as they laid in bed.

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote at the time.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, also share daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 18 months.

The couple welcomed Psalm via a surrogate on May 9.