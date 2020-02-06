Although Kim Kardashian West's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., passed away in 2003, she feels like she's never far from him -- in fact, she thinks her son is her father reincarnated.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

The revelation comes less than a year after an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" aired in which a blind medium told Kim that she'd have a son that carried the spirit of her late father.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," she told E! News. "He's always smiling, always happy. On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman -- a blind medium -- came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated. She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

Now that Psalm is 9 months old, Kim believes that the medium was right, noting that strangers can sense it.

"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in," she said. "But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

She continued, "Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated. So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him."

Psalm, she said, even shares her father's traits.

"He's left-handed, like my dad," she said. "So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"