Kim Kardashian West is reportedly suing a former security guard who was in Paris with her when she was robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry at gunpoint in 2016.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Kim's insurance company, AIG, sued Pascal Duvier and his company Protect Security Inc. for $6.1 million, which is the amount the insurance company paid Kim for the stolen jewelry. Now, the News Journal is reporting that Kim and AIG filed the lawsuit.

Pascal had been with Kim the whole day on Oct. 3, 2016, but after Kim got back to her hotel room, he left her to accompany Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to a nightclub. Not long after that, gunmen entered Kim's room and tied her up and gagged her and put her in a bathtub. They then made off with most of the reality TV star's jewelry.

The lawsuit claims Pascal failed to address a lock that was missing from a front gate, and it claims he failed to do anything about an intercom system in the room that wasn't functioning properly. These security lapses allowed the crooks to enter Kim's room that fateful night, the court documents allege.

The lawsuit also took issue with the hotel concierge for not having proper security training, but the hotel nor the concierge is named in the lawsuit.

Kim fired Pascal about a month after the robbery.