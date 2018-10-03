Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard, the one who was with her in Paris when she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room, is being sued for allegedly not flagging multiple security breaches at the hotel.

Pascal Duvier had been with Kim the whole day on Oct. 3, 2016, but after Kim got back to her hotel room, he left her to accompany Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to a nightclub. Not long after that, gunmen entered Kim's room and tied her up and gagged her and put her in a bathtub. They then made off with most of the reality TV star's jewelry.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Pascal and the company he worked for, ProtectSecurity, is being sued by Kim's insurance company for $6.1 million, which is the amount the insurance company paid Kim for the stolen jewelry.

The lawsuit, filed by AIG, claims Pascal failed to address a lock that was missing from a front gate, and it claims he failed to do anything about an intercom system in the room that wasn't functioning properly.

AIG says these security lapses allowed the crooks to enter Kim's room that fateful night.

The lawsuit also takes issue with the hotel concierge for not having proper security training, but the hotel nor the concierge is named in the lawsuit. Kim is not suing Pascal.

Kim fired Pascal about a month after the robbery.