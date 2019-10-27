Kim Kardashian West's BFF Jonathan Cheban has changed his name to reflect his Instagram handle.

Jonathan, who's often appeared on "Keeping Up With The Kardaashians," has legally changed his name to Foodgod… yes, Foodgod.

Jonathan, er Foodgod, filed the paperwork in Florida last week, and the change was approved, TMZ reports.

Kim's longtime pal has all but dedicated his life to, well, food, as his Instagram feed primarily shows him eating all over the world (most recently in Louisiana, according to his Instagram Story).

TMZ notes that Jonathan now has a registered trademark symbol next to his name on Instagram.

In 2017, there were reports that the foodie was on the verge of legally changing his name to Foodgod.

Jonathan has previously said that Kim's husband, Kanye West, actually gave him the ''Foodgod" name after watching his culinary adventures.

"Everyone calls me Foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants," the newly named cuisine critic said, "and I want people calling me Foodgod when they write about me -- not Jonathan or 'BFF.'"