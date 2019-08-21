Chicago West's newest friend is cold blooded!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West posted a video to Instagram that showed her and Kanye West's 19-month-old daughter curiously playing with a live snake that's draped around her neck!

"My brave girl Chicago," Kim captioned the video, adding a snake emoji.

In the video, the tot pulls the snake close to her face while looking at it. She then giggles as a nearby snake handler shows her another similar looking snake. The reptile is believed to be an albino corn snake.

The video prompted Kim's friends and family to marvel at Chicago's joy.

"She's crazy! Look how she's looking at his face. Omg," Khloe Kardashian commented, later adding, "I love my brave girl."

"BH90210" star LaLa Anthony wrote, "I can't believe she handled that snake like that!!!"

Some joked that Chicago was a "snake charmer." But, the most common sentiment evoked by Kim's 146 million followers: "Hell no!"

Sal/gio / BACKGRID

The video came a day after Kim shared a series of photos of North and Saint West's epic side-eye skills toward each other.

Kim's Instagram pictures posted Tuesday show her daughter North, 6, holding her newest brother, Psalm, 3 months. Kimye's son Saint, 3, also appears in two of the pictures. Clearly, between the first the third images, the mood changed.

"It was going so good….," Kim joked, telling everyone to "swipe" to see the conclusion.