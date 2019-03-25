Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kim Zolciak-Biermann debuted a new 'do on television on Sunday night while clapping back at haters of her parenting style.

For years, the "Don't Be Tardy" star has rocked platinum blonde locks, but she switched things up while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" over the weekend.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The new look comes just two weeks after Kim experimented with darker hues, sharing the results on Instagram.

"Fun facts: I had dark hair almost black until I was about 15, that's when I started coloring it!" she captioned a selfie with daughter Brielle Biermann on March 11. "My mom is a hairdresser so I was always playing around with color. I went blonder and blonder and have never looked back! I don't miss the dark hair although I would take it over all my gray now any day."

On the Instagram Story for "Watch What Happens Live," Kim spoke about her drastically different look, joking that she's husband Kroy Biermann's "girlfriend."

A voice off-camera then cracked, "Kroy is so happy, he has a different wife every day."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

On Monday, Kim posted a photo with pal Brandonn St. Regis. In the caption, she asked her 3 million followers, "Do you like the dark hair or nah?"

Kim, of course, often speaks about her look -- be it her hair or lip fillers. She also gushes about her children often. Many people, however, aren't exactly fans of her parenting style.

"I feel like I'm a really good mom," she told "WWHL" host Andy Cohen. "I mean, we all make mistakes and we all learn as we go, but I'm very proud of all of my children. I think I'm a really good mom, and nobody can really take that [away from me]."