Rose Leslie is walking around with a secret… a secret that prompted her to give her husband, Kit Harington, the silent treatment.

The actress now knows how "Game of Thrones" ends because Kit spoiled it for her.

REX/Shutterstock

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," he told KISS Breakfast Show, according to Digital Spy. "And she'd asked!"

Rose, of course, starred on the HBO show with her husband from 2012-2014.

"It's quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone's seen it, knowing," he said. "I know and no-one else does. I know how it wraps up. Yeah, I think it's gonna be groundbreaking."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Over the past few months, Kit, who plays Jon Snow, has been relatively vague when speaking about the ending of the popular series. In January, he told "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show" that he was "maybe not happy, but very satisfied" with the ending.

He maintained that feeling in his new interview with the KISS Breakfast Show when asked if he's happy with the ending.

"It's a weird one to answer, that. I can't really answer whether I'm happy or not," he said on Friday. "I don't think it's about happy or sad really. I'm satisfied with what they did, but I don't know whether I'll be really satisfied until I see it."

The final season premieres in April.