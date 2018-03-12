Khloe Kardashian is Kris Jenner's "favorite" child... at least right now.

America's favorite "momager" has six kids, but she said that she's recently bonded in a new way with the pregnant reality TV star.

"The last couple days, it's been Khloe. She's on the favorite child list," Kris told Australia's "Kyle & Jackie O" show. "Her and I have been bonding and shopping for the new baby."

For Kris to openly speak about her favorite child is really nothing knew. In fact, her opinions are never set in stone.

"Well... it changes every day. Anybody who's a parent to a lot of kids knows... it depends on the day since there's a lot of dynamics in a mother/child relationship," she said.

During a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kris implied that Kim Kardashian West was her favorite child, saying they are "kindred spirits."

In 2014, she told British publication Heat, "I have a different favorite kid on any given day. Somebody once said, 'Who's your favorite child today?' And I said Kim. That was taken out of context."

A more difficult question for Kris, though, would certainly center on who her favorite grandchild is. Obviously, she could never answer that, especially as the family grows.

Last month, Kylie Jenner gave Kris her eighth grandchild.

"Little Stormi is so beautiful. Kylie said, 'I feel like I gave birth to myself,'" Kris said.

On the subject of Kylie's decision to go radio silent during the pregnancy, Kris said, "She wanted to do this on her own term. She was on a life grind and working so hard. She wanted to do it really privately and enjoy every little bit of it. And now she has this beautiful baby."