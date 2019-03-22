Kristy Swanson will always remember the sillier times with her pal and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-star Luke Perry.

On Friday, the actress took to Twitter to share a throwback photo with the late actor.

"For #FlashbackFriday I wanted to share this photo of Luke and I goofing off on the set of Buffy," she captioned a photo of each of them with funny, wax mouths. "Always the committed actor, he makes the perfect face for the character in the moment. I miss you so much my Buddy. I love you. #LukePerry."

She included emojis of praying hands and a heart.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Luke Perry passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke a few days earlier.

The actor, who rose to fame on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and had been starring on the CW's "Riverdale," was 52. He was surrounded by family when he passed.

Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

News of Luke's death stunned the entertainment world, and many celebs took to social media to share their thoughts.

Former "90210" costar Shannen Doherty said, she was "struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts." Tori Spelling was in "utter shock." The tributes poured in from others in entertainment.

On March 11, Luke was buried in Tennessee, where he owned a farm.