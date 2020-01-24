Late last year, Kumail Nanjiani debuted his new ripped body, one that he got courtesy of a serious commitment to diet and exercise.

In a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, the "Eternals" actor said he got to somewhat enjoy the rigorous workouts, but maintaining his diet was the hardest part, claiming his "treat" was sugar snap peas. In fact, he hadn't had pizza or carbs or refined sugar in over a year… That is, until now.

On Thursday, just a few days after Kumail finished Marvel's "Eternals," Jimmy presented the actor with multiple sugary desserts and a personal pizza.

"Are you serious? Are you joking? Oh my God!" he exclaimed. "I'm literally gonna cry right now. I'm not joking."

As he began eating his first slice of pizza in over a year, he said, "Oh my God. I'm shaking. Hey, pizza's really good!"

Kumail gleefully continued eating sugary treats (real ones) throughout the appearance, prompting Jimmy to proclaim that he's never had someone eat through the duration of an interview.

"You don't understand," Kumail said. "I'm like shaking. I'm so excited. My heart is beating so fast."

Suddenly Kumail began speaking about his 2017 film called "The Big Sick," which is loosely based on his real-life romance with Emily V. Gordon.

"People who don't know, my wife was in a coma and we didn't know what was going to happen, and I remember very specifically the day we were like, 'Is she gonna make it? Is she gonna make it?' And I remember when I got to the hospital one of those days I went in and she was sitting up on her bed. I'm happier right now."