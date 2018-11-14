Kylie Jenner is plumping up for the holiday season.

While hyping her new holiday lips kits, the reality TV star shared an image of herself on Instagram. In the photo, Kylie shows off a very plump pout and very short blonde hair.

Instagram

"Under the tree," she captioned the selfie of her giving a kiss face to the camera.

The new look comes after Kylie copped to to lip fillers on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," after years of claiming she only "overlined" her lips.

Up until recently, Kylie also donned long blonde hair, but on Instagram she shared a photo from the salon — in the pic, she rocked very short hair.

Instagram

Since launching her lip kits Kylie has become a makeup maven, and earlier this year Forbes said she was well on her way to becoming a billionaire thanks to the makeup empire. The financial magazine valued Kylie Cosmetics at about $800 million. Kylie, by the way, owns 100 percent of the company.

Kylie is on track to become the "youngest-ever self-made billionaire" in the next year, Forbes said.