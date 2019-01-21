Kylie Jenner is definitely cooking something up, but it's not a baby!

The 21-year-old cosmetics mogul stirred the pregnancy-rumor pot after tweeting an elusive announcement on Jan. 21, but ended up setting the record straight when outright questioned by a fan on social media.

@kyliejenner / Instagram

It all started when Kylie shared a teaser about an upcoming project she's been cooking up on Twitter.

"I have something really exciting I get to share soon with you guys," she wrote. "I've been cooking this up for awhile and I can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy."

Her 26.1 million followers quickly started to guess what she could possibly be talking about, from something to do with her Kylie Cosmetics line to coming out with a song.

Kylie responded with a "no" to all of the options, but really emphasized her answer when one user dared to ask if she was referencing having another baby.

"Nooo lol," she replied to a tweet that read, "are you pregnant again?"

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star already has an 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26.

While we now know that she isn't with baby for the second time around, the jury's still out on her official relationship status with the "Astroworld" rapper.

The couple hasn't confirmed anything yet, but they've been perpetuating rumors that they're actually already married for quite some time.

They've referred to each other as "hubby" and "wifey" numerous times on social media, and Kylie has even shared images of them together with a diamond ring emoji.

Not to mention, Kanye West recently called Travis his brother-in-law in a since deleted tweet.

We'll just have to wait and see about this one ...