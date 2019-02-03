Kylie Jenner, 21, is giving us seriously mixed signals about having another baby!

The reality-star turned makeup mogul teased her fans with a new post on Instagram, cuddling up to her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 26.

"Baby #2?" she captioned the sweet picture, in a warm embrace with her man, on Saturday, Feb. 2.

But just a few weeks ago, Kylie actually shot down pregnancy questions while teasing a new mystery project she'd been "cooking up."

When asked by a fan if she was preggo again, she outright responded, "Nooo lol."

She even commented on the most recent picture, replying to another user who ask if she was pregnant, again saying, "No lol."

So, either Kylie is just messing with us or there could be yet another member of the growing Kardashian family on the way.

After all, she did reveal that she gave birth to daughter Stormi exactly a year ago on Feb. 4, after keeping her entire pregnancy as under wraps as possible.

Kylie posted an adorable throwback video with the "Astroworld" rapper and their baby girl in honor of her first birthday on Feb. 1.

"Happy birthday Stormi," she captioned the post. "We love you."