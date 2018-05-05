The high school reunion moved to Vegas for Kim Kardashian.

Keeping the festivities going, Kim went to Vegas on Friday night with a bunch of her school pals, whom she calls the "Spice Girls," comparing their high school fashion sense to that of the '90s pop group.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star got all Viva Las Vegas for the night and went to see Cher at the Park Theatre at the Monte Carlo with her crew of lady pals in tow: Amanda Elise Lee, Sarah, Simone Harouche, Amber Jenkins and Floriana Annibali.

Revving up for the big show, the gal pals glammed up as the "If I Could Turn Back Time" crooner, and the former Marymount High School friends toasted with some vodka!

And, of course it ended up showcased on Instagram before, during and after the event in celebratory videos.

Of course, the alumni were also shooting scenes for a coming season of Kim's reality show.

Kim was looking very Cher-esque in a plunging black top, faux fur jacket and popping blue eyeshadow. She let her long hair down straight, very Cher-like. And this all came on the heels of attending her 20-year high school reunion with the class of 1998.