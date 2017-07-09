Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't have kids, but he does have a dad bod.

And he's proud of it!

INF

On July 8, Page Six reported that the Oscar-winning actor (and champion modelizer) was overheard boasting about his nonexistent workout regimen during a pre-Fourth of July bash in Malibu.

"It was a party at this private estate. He was drinking his beer and bragging to these models about how he doesn't work out," a source told the New York Post's gossip column.

The stunners were left scratching their heads.

"The girls were like, 'Does he think that's attractive? It's not like he's in 'Titanic' shape anymore,'" the source added.

Ouch!

Not that Leo, 42 -- seen here on a beach in St. Barts in 2015 sporting patterned board shorts and a full beard -- has any trouble with the ladies.

In May, he split with Danish model Nina Agdal -- who's been linked to Christie Brinkley's handsome son, model Jack Brinkley Cook, in recent weeks.

Nina was, of course, only the latest in a long, long line of blonde models Leo's dated over the last few decades.

Since they parted ways, Leo's been spotted on the summer party circuit enjoying the company of his wolf pack -- which includes longtime buddies Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly as well as new recruit Orlando Bloom -- in New York and Los Angeles.

Orly, who hung with Leo at Coachella this spring as well as in Manhattan in June, joined his buddy in Malibu over the long Independence Day weekend where the posse was spotted drinking, chilling and talking to bikini-clad women. Sean Penn was also at one of the parties they attended.