Lewis Capaldi has a No. 1 song and Grammy nomination under his belt, but he's still unrecognizable to at least one person.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording A

In fact, someone at Sunday's Grammy Awards mistakenly thought the crooner was a seat filler.

"A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom," he tweeted along with several laughing crying-face emojis.

Lewis, 23, busted onto the music scene last year with his ubiquitous hit "Someone You Loved." On Sunday, he was up for Song of the Year, which inevitably went to Billie Eilish.

Prior to the awkward seat-filler incident, the singer let his Twitter followers know that he was at the awards show in a, well, crappy mood — posting a photo from the restroom.

"#GRAMMYs BABY!!!" he captioned the humorous photo... a photo in which he's ironically seated again.