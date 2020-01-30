Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who continue to be embroiled in their college admissions scandal, have put their massive Los Angeles estate on the market.

TMZ, however, is quick to point out that this has nothing to do with the federal case, and more about flipping the house for some money.

The couple's 12-bedroom home is located in Bel-Air, is in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles. As noted by TMZ, real estate records show that the couple bought the estate in 2015 for $13.9 million. They are asking for $28,650,000, as they've renovated the home over the past five years.

"They've done this for years, selling the family home every three to fives," the webloid says.

The listing comes as reports indicate the couple is looking at an October trial.

Lori and her fashion designer husband are accused of bribing a middleman to get their daughters, Olivia and Bella, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. But, neither of the women row. They've been officially charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery. They've pleaded not guilty. The middleman, Rick Singer, has pleaded guilty and and is cooperating with authorities.

Us Weekly claimed last week that Lori and Mossimo's daughters will be called to testify in their trial if the parents don't take a plea deal.

"Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney's Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction," a source told Us Weekly.

When Lori asked if there was anything she could do to keep her daughters off the witness stand "she was told there wasn't unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty," the source explained. "Accepting a plea bargain would be the only solution."