For years, Nick Loeb has pursued a headline-making legal war with ex-fiancée Sofia Vergara in hopes of gaining custody of two female embryos they created and froze while they were a couple, despite multiple judgements against him.

REX/Shutterstock

Now his legal battle with Sofia -- which he took to Louisiana, where embryos can have rights -- has been shut down by a judge in the state, Page Six reports, delivering a victory to the "Modern Family" actress.

Judge Kevin D. Conner in the 25th Judicial District Court for Plaquemines Parish sided with Sofia on nine motions on Oct. 11, dismissing Nick's case "with prejudice," Page Six reported on Oct. 22. Page Six further reports that all trial exhibits except one were unsealed despite Nick's moves to keep them private.

An attorney for Nick -- the founder of condiment company Onion Crunch who also wrote, directed and funded the pro-life movie "Roe v. Wade" starring Jon Voight, Stacey Dash, John Schneider and more -- told Page Six that Nick would continue to fight for the two female embryos he and Sofia created when they were still a couple. "We will be appealing the court's decision," the lawyer said, adding that the embryos "are human beings with every right to their lives and every right to be born."

Court documents reveal that the judge found Nick's claims that he'd moved to Louisiana and become a true resident there to be pretty shaky. According to the judge in the case, Nick "does not operate any businesses" or "have a bank account" in Louisiana.

And though Nick claimed he'd lived at two homes (on Protti Drive and Zeta Drive) near New Orleans, Page Six reports, court papers show that he "testified he did not spend one night at the Protti Drive apartment and that he did not furnish it. He hired someone to receive the furniture and decorate the apartment on Zeta. Mr. Loeb has never voted in Plaquemines Parish ... [He] admitted that the utilities at his Belle Chase apartment were cut off due to nonpayment. He does not know any of his neighbors on Zeta."

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

The judge also wrote that, "According to Mr. Loeb, he resides everywhere and nowhere. He arrived in Louisiana the day before the deposition, traveling from New York." Despite Nick's claims that he lived in the Louisiana town of Belle Chasse, he stayed at a ritzy hotel in New Orleans while in town, documents reveal.

Page Six reports that the judge also pointed out that Nick said he lived in Louisiana at the time he had a baby girl born in New York with a girlfriend who now lives with his daughter in Barcelona, Spain, where Nick keeps a $400,000 yacht.

Sofia broke off her engagement to Nick -- a scion of the Loeb and Lehman banking dynasties -- in 2014 after four years as a couple. The following year, she married actor Joe Manganiello.