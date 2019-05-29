Nearly a week ago, "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps was taken into custody -- in handcuffs -- for probation violations stemming from her drunken battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication arrest in Florida 17 months ago.

Though she won't serve jail time, a judge has tightened the terms of her probation, making things even stricter after deciding that the reality TV star wasn't taking things seriously -- in part because she failed to prove she was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and also because she admitted drinking mimosas while on her cabaret tour.

Now, amid speculation that Luann's legal woes could affect her "RHONY" gig comes a new report that insists her Bravo job is safe -- at least for now, sources close to production have told TMZ.

"Luann's job is not on the line, and higher-ups haven't even discussed the possibility of firing her," TMZ writes, explaining that if anything, the legal drama is actually a benefit to her storyline on the show because it generates ratings as viewers tune in to follow Luann's messy personal life.

TMZ writes that its sources have pointed out that "some of the other 'RHONY' cast members have gotten wasted on-camera before, and have endured plenty of public embarrassment -- and they're still there." So there's no reason producers would hold Luann to a different standard at this point.

Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida, after she allegedly attacked a cop while she was drunk. As part of a plea deal, she was prohibited from drinking alcohol. Probation officers said Luann, who went to rehab in the summer of 2018, violated those terms at least twice.

According to new stricter probation terms, she now has to keep a breathalyzer in her car. TMZ reported that other requirements include weekly telephone counseling and monthly in-person meetings with a psychiatrist. Luann also has to take the prescription drug Antabuse, which treats alcoholism.

All the terms of her initial probation also remain -- meaning that among other things, she still isn't supposed to drink alcohol.