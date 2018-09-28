Luann de Lesseps may have buried the hatchet with her 22-year-old son — the same one who is suing her.

On Sept. 27, the "Real Housewives of New York" star wished her son happy birthday while sharing a photo of them together.

"@noeldelesseps proud to be your mom! Happy Birthday my handsome kind boy!," she captioned the Instagram snap of her hugging him. It's not known when the photo was actually taken.

Based on her Instagram tag, Luann indicated that the photo was taken inside a home in Sag Harbor, New York, which is likely the same home that is at the center of a family feud.

In July, Luann was sued by her ex and her own children for allegedly not giving them millions of dollars that they claim she owes them as part of her divorce nine years ago.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

According to court documents, Alexandre de Lesseps, her ex, claimed the judgment in their divorce called for him to hand over the deed to their marital home in Bridgehampton, New York, which was worth $8 million. Alexandre argued the reality TV star was supposed to create a trust for their kids, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, so that they could get half the home. He claimed she never did that.

Then, in 2013, the lawsuit claimed she sold the $8 million home and purchased the $3.1 million home in Sag Harbor, New York, the same one shown in Thursday's Instagram photo. But, the lawsuit says as per the divorce deal, if she sold the home and bought another, the kids were supposed to have half ownership (by way of the trust.) Since none of this apparently happened, the lawsuit argued that Luann is in clear violation of her 2009 divorce from Alexandre.

Amanda Schwab/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The kids and Alexandre further alleged that the reality TV star is considering selling her multimillion dollar home and using the money to buy a new place in upstate New York, all without giving them anything. The Blast says the kids are asking the court to declare she's in breach of the divorce deal, and they want a judge to block the sale of the house.