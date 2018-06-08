Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, welcomed a daughter in March, but the couple never shared a picture of their little girl — until now.

This week, Tricia posted an image of the proud dad with their daughter, Colette Koala. She simply captioned the image with their daughter's name and a heart emoji.

Colette Koala ❤️ A post shared by Tricia Davis (@baba_g) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

In the snap, the rapper looks at the camera with a wry smile. Colette looks off to the side.

The couple also shares daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Macklemore often shares images of Sloane to Instagram. Just last week on Sloane's 3rd birthday, he shared an image of his daughter, writing, "My little girl is 3. Birthday week rolls into the weekend. I never knew this type of love existed ❤️."

Macklemore and Tricia are actually quite private when it comes to their family.

In May, though, he spoke to Fault Magazine about being a touring rapper with a growing family.

"I don't know if pressure is the right word, but it's strange to spend eight days with my newborn and then to leave and go on tour," he told the mag. "It's tough to look at pictures, and I feel like I'm missing something... I've been away from her more than I've been there and it's hard, but FaceTime is a beautiful thing in the meantime."

He added, "My baby wasn't planned so we're adjusting, and people have been doing this forever so I am looking forward to eventually slowing down and just honing in on family life and being a dad for a good while."