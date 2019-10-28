A man was arrested for criminal trespass after smashing a window at David Schwimmer's New York City home over the weekend.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Details of the incident are bizarre, as there is a question as to whether the man, Eric Rosa, was actually attempting to break in or even knew who owned the home. In fact, there is a theory that the man was intoxicated and looking for help.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old man made his way to a high ledge that connects David's building to a separate neighboring property and then literally fell into Dave's backyard at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Why he was on the ledge isn't known.

Police believe the guy "was pretty wasted and lost his balance trying to walk between buildings," according to TMZ.

Vianney Le Caer/BAFTA/Shutterstock

While in the backyard, the man found a brick and used it to smash a window. That, as expected, caught someone's attention, and police were immediately called. There is suspicion that the man smashed the window to alert someone that he needed help getting out of the backyard.

The "Friends" star was not home at the time of the incident. Police didn't reveal who called 911.

The man was eventually charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass.