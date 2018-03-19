The man who allegedly gunned down his ex-wife in a Southern California mall and then tried to commit suicide last weekend is well known to some of the biggest names in hip hop.

Kevin Crane, 33, is a realtor in Beverly Hills who specialized in dealing with hip hop artists, and he'd sold many houses to rappers, according to The Blast. In fact, Big Sean appears to be close with Kevin, having appeared in several Instagram images together. Kevin even represented Sean when he bought Slash's former home, the Blast said. In an Instagram picture from 2017, he referred to Sean as "my ace."

According to Kevin's Instagram, he also worked with Lil Twist.

House shopping in the hills A post shared by Kevin Crane (@kevincranerealtor) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

The report goes on to say that Kevin was supposed to show Travis Scott a home in February, but the rapper bailed because his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, went into labor.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin, it seems, was on the verge of breaking into the entertainment world, too. The Blast says he was engaging in talks to be a part of a new reality show that centered on hip hop stars buying properties in Los Angeles. This, however, wouldn't have been his first foray into the Hollywood scene. According to his bio on his real estate website, Kevin was child actor for several years and appeared in 1994's "Little Giants." In addition, his bio says he "did some work with Disney and Warner Brothers."

Feeling like a Fortune Teller🔮 A post shared by Kevin Crane (@kevincranerealtor) on Mar 11, 2018 at 10:49pm PDT

Police said Kevin fatally shot his ex as she worked at a retail store in the Thousand Oaks mall on March 17 before turning the gun on himself. He survived the shot, but is currently hospitalized.

Kevin's friends are reportedly in shock over the incident.