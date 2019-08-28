Mandy Moore got emotional on Instagram on Wednesday while honoring her ex-boyfriend Adam Goldstein, better known as DJ AM, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Adam passed away on Aug. 28, 2009, in his New York City apartment of an accidental drug overdose. Although he and Mandy had split two years before the death, they remained close friends.

"It's been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting," the "This Is Us" actress captioned a snap of her smiling ex-boyfriend pointing to a rainbow. "I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs."

She added, "Miss you every day but today is always hard."

This is hardly the first time she's paid tribute to AM. Last year, she shared an image of him on Instagram, writing, "I miss you every day, Adam."

In 2015 she posted a photo of him, writing, "I'm still at a loss."

When AM died, Mandy said she was "absolutely heartbroken."

"For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend," she said in a statement. "To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones."