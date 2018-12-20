Mark Harmon isn't going anywhere.

On Thursday, the actor's rep shot down a report that Mark was leaving "NCIS," telling Page Six the rumor "is completely false."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hours earlier, Celebrity Insider said Mark, 67, was considering leaving the hugely-popular show due to "failing health."

Last year, Mark had knee surgery and, Celebrity Insider said, "rumors have been circulating that his health issues are back."

Mark, who remains one of the highest-paid television actors, has starred in the long-running CBS series since it debuted in 2003, and he serves as an executive producer on both "NCIS" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

Promotional

The main cast of "NCIS" has remained largely in tact for the majority of the show. The last major star to depart was Pauley Perrette, who starred on the series for 15 seasons.

Celebrity Insider also claimed on Wednesday that David McCallum, who plays Donald "Ducky" Mallard, is contemplating leaving the show, citing his lower workload during the current season.