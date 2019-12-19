Mark Wahlberg is gonna make you sweat with his latest Instagram post.

REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the 48-year-old posted a shirtless picture, showing off his incredibly fit body. How'd he get that fit physique? The old fashioned way. Yep, just intense exercise, clean eating and no alcohol. In other words, no Wahlburgers for him!

"Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!," he captioned the impressive photo. "Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing."

Mark isn't shy about sharing images of his physique, having done so in August. At the time, he said he'd been eating clean for 45 days and hadn't had alcohol in about two months.

The actor is famously a gym rat, waking up in the wee hours of the morning to get his first workout of the day in (he does a second workout in the afternoon). Last year, he posted his daily schedule to Instagram in which he indicated he wakes up at 2:30 AM and is in the gym by 4 AM.

In a chat with Men's Health, he further detailed his workouts.

"My workouts start with RAMP, which stands for range of motion, activation, and movement prep — things like Spiderman stretch and hip bridges, plus foam rolling," he said. "Then we switch between bilateral and unilateral strength moves using mostly heavy bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells. The lower body work includes balance and agility drills."

He also notes that having the right attitude is essential.

"It's hard to fill a cup that's already full," he said. "I tell myself that a lot—it's a willingness to evolve, to empty out what isn't working and try new things. I want to seize my 1 percent."