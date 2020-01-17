Last year, Chip Gaines spoke of meeting Martha Stewart at the Time 100 Gala, claiming the domestic goddess had no idea who he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, were. But, Martha says nothing could be further from the truth.

Soul Brother/Shutterstock

"It is not true, and Chip made a big story about it," Martha insisted on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday. "I [know] exactly who they are, of course. And I admire them, I admire what they've done and I was kind of taken aback that he made up that story."

Chip told Page Six last spring that he and his wife were "so excited" to meet Martha.

"She didn't have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue," he contended. "But we don't mind at all."

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for TIME

Martha previously said she simply didn't immediately recognize the HGTV stars, but she was certainly aware of them.

"They're published by the same publisher as my magazine, so come on," she told Andy.

While Martha is basically the first lady of domestic living, the Gaines' have nothing to be ashamed of, as their Magnolia brand has taken off. On Thursday, Discovery announced that the couple's new Magnolia cable network will debut on October 4.

"It's going to be a 24-hour network, so there's no way it can be all about us," Joanna previously said. "It will include shows about lifestyle, cooking, design, kids, we are looking for the right talent and the right programming."