In her post-"The Big Bang Theory" life, Mayim Bialik has taken on a new role: handywoman.

The actress, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running CBS show, took to Instagram this week to share several humorous images of her "unemployment." In the images, she's unclogging the bathtub and sink drains in her mother's house.

"Well folks. What's unemployment like? It's like being a plumber for my mom," she captioned the snaps. "Her bathroom sink and tub hadn't been cleaned out in years and she called on me to do it."

Mayim makes it clear, she's not some dainty Hollywood actress.

"I don't mind getting my hands dirty and I LOVE fixing things. But I didn't need her 'How much do you charge?' and 'Send me an invoice' jokes as I removed hair and slime from the drains," she wrote. "Everything is fine now."

She added in her hashtags that she has "mad respect for plumbers."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The final image of her series showed Mayim's hands covered in a black slimy substance. Paper towels, a screwdriver and a few Q-tips are also seen in the snap.

Mayim's followers, despite the grossness of the images, applauded her.

"Seriously, you appear to be the most 'down to earth celebrity out there," one fan commented. "Thank you for keeping it real."

Another said, "Have a Lotta respect for you for doing this kind of work for your mom especially with your status you could afford to buy it and pay for it but you do it yourself nothing wrong with hard work."

Something tells us Mayim's "unemployment" won't last long.