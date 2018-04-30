Meek Mill is no longer chained to Philadelphia.

The now-freed rapper can leave his native city for work, TMZ reported on April 30. Under terms of his bail conditions, Meek needs to submit travel plans to the probation department 72 hours in advance.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Interestingly enough, the judge who signed off on the bail conditions was Judge Genece Brinkley, the same woman who kept him in jail for months despite both prosecutors and Pennsylvania's Governor saying he should be released.

On April 24, Meek was finally released from prison after six months.

Under terms of his bail, Meek still has to submit to at least one urine test per month.

For months, Meek and his team argued that Judge Brinkley had a vendetta against the rapper and claimed she had it out for Meek from the beginning. Before his release, Meek was serving a two to four year sentence for violating his probation from a 2008 drug and weapons conviction.

Meek's supporters — and there were many of them — claimed the sentence was too severe considering the crimes, and they said the judge issued the sentence to spite him.

Photographer Group / Splash News

In mid-March, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that it would not oppose Meek's release from prison on bail. After that, the state's governor said he supported the district attorney's position. Further, the original arresting officer in Meek's case was named in a police corruption case.

Despite all this, the judge wouldn't budge.

"Never in my career have I ever seen a Governor and District Attorney publicly state that a defendant should be granted bail, yet Meek still remains wrongfully imprisoned," Meek's attorney Joe Tacopina said in March while Meek was still locked up.

Meek celebrated his new ability to travel by heading to New York City last weekend for a meeting.