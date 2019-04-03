Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had a rare public outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 2, and the husband and wife of nearly a decade were as cute as ever.

The duo were photographed holding hands as they strolled through the streets of L.A., with Megan, dressed down in a zebra-print top and jeans, also affectionately grabbing onto her husband's arm.

Megan and Brian tied the knot in 2010 and have three children together: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. (He also has a teen son with his ex Vanessa Marcil.) They nearly pulled the plug on their marriage in 2015 after Megan filed for divorce. In 2016, however, they reconciled.

The couple is rather private, but he spoke about their marriage during a 2017 episode of his "…with Brian Austin Green" podcast.

"Marriage is hard," Brian said. "It's work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's -- you just take it day by day."

Around that same time, he told reporters he hit the jackpot with his wife.

"I think what makes her great is she says what she means, she's not afraid of anyone, she's opinionated," he said. "She sticks to what she thinks. I have four boys at home, and I feel like it's my job to help them understand that we are all equal."

Asked if there was a secret to marriage, the "90201" alum said, "I don't know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other. I've dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, 'You know what, I don't feel the same way,' and I've never reached that with her."

He added, "I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don't want to go anywhere and she doesn't, you know? So we stick it out."