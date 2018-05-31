Duchess Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, is blasting reports that he has been hitting up his royal daughter for money.

In fact, Thomas told TMZ that he doesn't even need money because he happily lives a frugal life in Mexico.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

In the weeks leading up to the royal wedding, there were unfounded reports that Thomas asked Meghan twice for money, but she refused. The claims, Thomas told TMZ, are "just plain [bull crap]."

The Duchess of Sussex's father said he has a decent retirement fund and doesn't need his daughter's help, but adds that she would likely help him out if he asked, something he never plans on doing.

Money, he says, has never come up in their conversations.

Some of the money narrative has actually been pushed by Thomas' daughter, Samantha Grant, who has repeatedly said Meghan hasn't supported their father.

"He was very clear with her about the fact that he needed some help and by his report, twice, she flatly refused," Samantha, who Meghan hasn't spoken to in a decade, claimed to Inside Edition in May.

Samantha even claimed that Thomas asked her for money.

"I live on a lot less than [Meghan] does and he really had to chew on his pride to call me and ask me for help," she claimed. "We have never been jealous of Meg. We have been supportive and excited. Nobody is milking her for money; you help your father in return for everything he has done for you. It's that simple."

JJC/REX/Shutterstock

Thomas and Meghan seemingly have a good relationship, and although he didn't attend the wedding because of a surgical procedure on his heart, the father and daughter kept in touch in the days leading up to the nuptials.

"The service was beautiful and it's history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand," he told TMZ after the royal wedding. "Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything."

Samantha, unfortunately, has said she has no plans to stop talking.