Thomas Markle isn't about to go away quietly.

One day after acknowledging that he has no way of getting in touch with his daughter, Duchess Meghan's father said he has no regrets about doing a recent paid interview with The Sun. But, he hinted that he would consider muzzling himself if the royal family just pays attention to him.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

"I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story," he told TMZ on July 17. "Apparently that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode ... so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me."

He further told the website that the silent treatment he's getting from the royal family — his daughter and Prince Harry included — is childish. In the end, he says he just wants to speak to his Meghan.

"Tomorrow is my birthday, 74 years old, and I'm enjoying the fact that I can make the entire Royal Family not speak and maybe I can get a laugh out of the Duchess," he said.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

In his paid interview with The Sun, Thomas said he wasn't opposed to flying to London to track down his daughter.

"If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land -- I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p---ed off at me or not," he said. "I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of myself. I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them."

He added, "It's sad that it's got to this point. I'm sorry it's come to this. Yes, some of it is my fault. But I've already made it clear that I'm paying for this for the rest of my life."

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Thomas also questioned the treatment he's getting from the royal family.

"I'd like to be treated by the royal family like Meghan's father," he said. "I should be regarded with the respect of any other father of the bride."