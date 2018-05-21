Meghan Markle's nephew, Tyler Dooley, was caught trying to take a knife into a London nightclub just hours after the royal wedding, but he fled that bar before officers arrived.

"Police were called by security to a club in Union Street, Kingston upon Thames, in the early hours of Sunday, 20 May, after a man openly declared he had a knife as he attempted to enter the club," police said in a statement to Sky News. "When officers arrived at 1:55 AM enquiries led them to a hotel in Kingston and two men in their 20s were spoken to by officers in connection with the incident."

Meghan's nephew eventually handed the knife over to officers.

"One of the men also voluntarily surrendered [pepper spray]," the statement continued. "Both men, who were visitors to the UK, were warned about their actions. Neither was arrested, no further action was taken and enquiries are complete."

According to The Sun, Tyler told one person at the bar, "I just brought it because Donald Trump said London was like a war zone. I had it for protection."

Earlier this month, President Trump claimed that London is "like a war zone" when it comes to knife attacks.

Carrying any lock-knife without a good reason is a criminal offense and can lead to a prison sentence in England.

A separate source at the Bacchus nightclub told The Sun, "[Tyler and brother TJ] were all obviously a bit tipsy from celebrating the wedding, but not in bad spirits. As Tyler came up to the bouncer, he said, 'I have a knife on me.' He pulled it out and handed it to the staff. All he was going on about was how he'd brought it from America because Donald Trump had said London wasn't safe."

The source said security calmly called police "and that's when some local guys told [Tyler] he'd get arrested. At that point he ran off."

Tyler, TJ and their mother Tracy were in London for the wedding, although they never actually got invited.