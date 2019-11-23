Meghan McCain is no longer "liking" what she's seeing on social media.

"The View" co-host announced that she's disabling the comments section on Instagram due to "abuse and threats" she's getting.

"Turning off commenting on Instagram for the time being. I have family and young people in my life who can read it," she posted on the social media platform on Friday. "You can disagree with my politics all you want but the abuse and threats is too far."

Still, many of Meghan's older social media pictures continue to allow comments, including one posted on Friday morning that shows her with fellow "View" co-host Abby Huntsman.

The social media stance came after a heated conversation on "The View" about the impeachment hearings. During the discussion, Meghan, who isn't exactly a fan of Donald Trump, said she's "not convinced what happened is an impeachable offense."

Joy Behar, Meghan's dear friend and constant rival, said, "What about the Constitution?"

"I have a copy of the Constitution on my nightstand," the conservative co-host shot back, "So please don't talk to me about the Constitution!"

Later that day, Meghan posted a photo of her nightstand to her Instagram Story.