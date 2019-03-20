Since joining "The View" over a year and a half ago, Meghan McCain has had viscous on-air battles with her cohosts — particularly Joy Behar — but she knows that the women have her back regardless of their public disagreements.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During a takedown of President Trump, tied to his less-than-glowing comments about her father, the late Sen. John McCain, Meghan lauded Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Whoopi Goldberg and, of course, Joy.

"There's real sisterhood and support at this table and we all support each other, and first and foremost the support I have and love I have from this show in particular — thank you, all of you, for real," Meghan said on Wednesday. "If I had told my dad, 'Seven months after you're dead, you're going to be dominating the news and all over Twitter,' he would think it was so hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well."

On Tuesday, Meghan's mother, Cindy McCain, shared a screenshot of a disgusting message that Twitter user sent to her. The message was hateful toward her late husband, as well as Meghan.

After Meghan was showered with support in the wake of the tweet, she said, "Do not feel bad for me and my family. We are blessed, we are a family of privilege. Feel bad for people out there who are being bullied that don't have support, that don't have women of 'The View' to come out and support their family."

ABC via Getty Images

In the past, Meghan has acknowledged that she has fiery exchanges with her cohosts, mainly Joy, but said the visceral on-air feelings rarely boil over once the cameras turn off.

"The thing about Joy and I is if you extract politics, we are very similar women," she told Andy Cohen in January. "We leave it all out on the table, we fight like boxers, and then when we leave I'm like, 'Do you want to get a drink? Are we cool?'"

Meghan has even praised Joy for her sense of humor and called her the "older sister I never had."

"She's really funny and at the end of the day, I truly try and hate her and I can't. She's really fun," Meghan said. "I've never had more fun fighting with anyone on TV than I do with Joy Behar. I go into battle every day knowing that she is smart, she knows her talking points, she watches as much cable news as I do. We both also enjoy the fight, which is also good."

"People get very anxious" about their fights, Meghan said, but added, "We always make up, I promise."